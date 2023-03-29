COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia is announcing the Columbus Women of Distinction honorees for 2023.

This award honors women who serve as positive role models for girls while reflecting the values of the “Girl Scout Promise.”

Irmgard Cordell, Jennifer Joyner, Dr. Tiffany McBride and Barbara Motos will be honored at a dinner on Thursday, April 20 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Columbus State University’s Cunningham Center.

Tickets are $75 each. Proceeds from the event benefit Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia.

For more information, visit the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia’s website.