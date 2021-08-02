Golden Donut reopens after closing earlier this year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – After Golden Donut closed down earlier this year due to issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic the store is back open. The shop is under new management, but with the same recipes and faces the Columbus community will remember.

New Managing Partner Colt Miley said they’ve spent the past few months renovating and upgrading the shop, but don’t worry the recipes and most of the staff has remained the same.

“We’re just excited, we’re excited to see the faces and be able to create new memories for the customers that have been coming here for years,” said Miley. “And our staff, we have people that have been working here for 40 years, they’ve been here 40 plus years, 20 plus years, people that have been here for 2 or 3 years and the customers know them, they love them and I can’t wait to see the faces of people when they get to see the original employees.”

Golden Donut employee Ginger Miller has been with Golden Donut for 28 years and is ecstatic about the reopening.

“Oh I’m happy I really am,” said Miller. “I mean, that means a lot to me. It’s just a home away from home to me.”

The story gets even sweeter, as a way to pay homage to the generosity and kindness of previous owner Don Baker, you can now get a “Don Baker’s dozen”.

“Don Baker was pretty famous for, he’s very kind, very generous and on top of that, whenever you would buy a dozen he would always get you an extra one and they would sit it on top of the dozen so on your way home you could have a bite to eat on your way back to the house,” said Miley.

It’s a tradition the new managing partner said he’s happy to continue.

“Unfortunately, Don passed away about a month ago and so because his last name is Baker, it’s the perfect tie in,” said Miley. “So Baker’s dozen is 13, so a 13 for us is the 12 that you purchase plus the free one on top and that’ll be referenced as the Don Baker Dozen.”

The shop is located off of Manchester Express Way and is open everyday at 6 a.m.