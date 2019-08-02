Goliath is back on his paws

A Saint Bernard paralyzed from the waist down and blind is now back on his paws.

For the past several months, the East Alabama Humane Society has been helping Goliath learn to walk again. Someone donated a wheelchair and a pool for Goliath to help him with his daily physical therapy.

“He has a funny gape about him right now, but he’s just excited to be able to move on his own and we’re excited for him too,” Claire Bird, EAHS operations manager said.

“So, he just wants to go fast. We just wished he’d so loud because he’s such a big boy getting him to slow down is easier said then done.”

Bird says that they’ve also noticed that Goliath is starting to respond to visual stimulation. She says Goliath is not up for adoption just yet, but people are welcome to come by and spend some time with him.