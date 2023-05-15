LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Goodwill Industries will host a multi-industry hiring event on May 17 in LaGrange with 600 jobs available.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Career Center at 319 Commerce Ave. in LaGrange.

Milliken, HL Mando, Great Wolf Lodge, and many more employers will attend the event to recruit hundreds of positions from manufacturing, education, law enforcement and other departments.

Job seekers are advised to come dressed for success and ready to interview with multiple copies of their resumes in hand. Individuals are also encouraged to visit Goodwill’s website www.goodwillsr.org/lagrangeworks.

Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers is one of 155 independent, community-based Goodwill nonprofits across the United States and Canada. Headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, GoodwillSR serves 50 counties throughout east Alabama and west Georgia.