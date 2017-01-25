Gov. Deal surveys storm damage, visits with victims

ALBANY, Ga. — Georgia Governor Nathan Deal is getting a better look at the areas ravaged by this weekend’s storms.

The hardest hit areas were in south Georgia. At least 15 people died in Albany in Dougherty County and Adel in Cook County. Those are the areas Governor Deal visited Wednesday.

Some say the damage left behind looks something like a war-zone. Wednesday night we’re hearing from storm victims who are still trying to figure out where to go from here.

Wednesday afternoon Governor Deal held a news conference after surveying the badly damaged areas of Albany and Adel. He says there are more than 700 crews working in the recovery efforts. Ralph Hicks has lived in his home for more than 50 years. He was home when the storm hit.

“I don’t think there’s a house in this area that was spared but God was with us,” says Ralph Hicks.

The Mauk’s live across the street.

“Side hatch of the attic lifted out and tried to suck my brother in law through the roof,” says Daniel Mauk.

“All I could do was keep hollerin’ and prayin’ that we would all be alive,” says Karen Mauk.

Residents of a home say they’ve lived here for the last 23 years. They say during the storm they became worried when pieces of the attic came crashing down..they.thought they would be smooshed.

“It makes me cry in three days I haven’t had but about six hours of sleep. They keep telling me I’m running on adrenaline. I guess it happens ya know. Ain’t that much you can do,” says Sharon Rogers.

Governor Deal says there’s a tremendous amount of damage, affecting as many as hundreds and he believes the efforts to recover will be long term.

There is an outcry of support from the community neighbors are coming together and it’s truly a sight to see.