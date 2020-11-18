 

Grand Opening for StartUP Columbus’ new Uptown location

Community News

2 million Georgia workers have filed for unemployment since the President declared a national emergency on March 13. However, times of crisis often inspire innovation. 

Tuesday was the grand opening of StartUP Columbus, which is a startup incubator focused on bringing more entrepreneurship to Columbus. 

The new location is located on the corner of 12th St. and Front Ave. The new space includes a co-working area, private offices and a lounge space. 

Various businesses in Columbus have closed due to the unforeseen circumstances in the pandemic. As a result, some individuals have turned to starting their own businesses as a way to stay afloat. 

StartUP created a program called CO. STARTERS, which is a nine-week program to help turn people’s ideas into tangible business models. 

“StartUP has been instrumental,” Jay Pitts, Owner and President of ClinCept said.  “I think that being a partner is priceless and [so is] being with someone that sees the vision and believes in your vision enough to say ‘hey we want to help you’ and want to walk with you along the journey.” 

Suhyoon Wood, the Owner of Beejou Kombucha, used the CO. STARTERS program to help further develop her small business.

“That was the biggest pivot for us because not only did it give us the chance to build out our business model, we could really ask customers what they were looking for but it also gave us these connections that honestly put us where we are,” Wood said. 

StartUP’s mission is to support these entrepreneurs and startups through mentorship programs and accessibility to resources. 

