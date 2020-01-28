Harris Co. residents voice their concerns over a proposed new subdivision

Some Harris County residents voiced their concerns about a proposed new subdivision at tonight’s planning commission meeting.

This was the first commission meeting about the proposal. It calls for 18 homes on 26 acres of land.The homes would be built on Mountain View Road and Young Lane, right behind Harris County High School.

Michael Wall attended the meeting. He says the new subdivision would be directly in front of his home. He’s worried about the increased traffic and says the development would turn his community into a concrete jungle.

“Anytime you start looking at building subdivisions, there’s going to be an issue of additional traffic, more crime comes as a result of it. For the folks that are from here that live here everyday that utilize that to walk their animals, to walk their dogs, the local neighbors and everything it’s a situation where, what is the need for it,” Wall said.

The commission tabled the proposal until next month.