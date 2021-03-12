 

Harris County H.O.P.E. Center sets up shopping days for those in need

Community News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Next week the Harris County School District’s social services building, the H.O.P.E. Center will be hosting appointment only shopping days for certain groups of Harris County residents.

Tuesday March 16 will be grandparents raising grandchildren day, March 17 is for Foster care and Kinship, and the final day March 18 is for students and families in transition.

Social Services Director for Harris County Schools, La Chandra Brundage said the ongoing pandemic it’s increased our local families and communities need for extra assistance.

“COVID certainly has revealed the socio- economic disparities in the county and the needs that are here,” said Brundage. “And we had an influx of donations so we really want to push those out for people to come and enjoy, so we have great items back here and so we really want people to come get them.”

Those who fall within these groups are invited to make reservations to come and shop for everything from hygiene products to clothes.

Harris County residents who fall within these groups can make reservations by calling the H.O.P.E. Center or by scanning the QR code for their designated day on the fliers below.

  • Flier courtesy of Rachel Crumbley
  • Flier courtesy of Rachel Crumbley
  • Flier courtesy of Rachel Crumbley

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

57° / 51°
Smoke
Smoke 0% 57° 51°

Saturday

83° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 83° 53°

Sunday

83° / 58°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 8% 83° 58°

Monday

78° / 62°
PM Showers
PM Showers 38% 78° 62°

Tuesday

75° / 60°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 75° 60°

Wednesday

75° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 74% 75° 61°

Thursday

68° / 45°
Rain
Rain 65% 68° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

12 AM
Clear
2%
57°

56°

1 AM
Clear
2%
56°

54°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
54°

55°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
55°

54°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
54°

53°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
53°

52°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
52°

52°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
52°

55°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
55°

62°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
62°

68°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
68°

74°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

82°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

81°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

77°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
77°

74°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
74°

70°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
70°

68°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
68°

66°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
66°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories