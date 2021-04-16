Harris County High School will host in-person graduation ceremony for class of 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Harris County High School will host one in-person graduation ceremony for it’s 2021 class of 408 graduates.

In order to host a ceremony like this in the era of COVID-19, the school will be moving the graduation ceremony from the Columbus Civic Center to the Harris County High School football field.

The ceremony will be allowing a limited amount of spectators, but it will be available virtually as well.

Harris County High School Principal Tyler Dunn said when it came time to make the decision on whether the school would settle for two ceremonies at the Civic Center or one ceremony at home it came down to what his students wanted and needed.

“Our students, our student government association, who we meet with some of those leaders from that, were very confident, very affirmative they wanted to do one ceremony together,” said Dunn. “They liked the idea of being here on campus, they loved the idea of having the entire graduating class out there together.”

The graduation is set for May 15th in the morning in case it needs to be moved back due to inclement weather.

Dunn said the graduates will be spaced out properly on the field and encourages everyone in attendance to follow guidelines and take precautions to remain safe on this special day.