Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of 60-year-old man

Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 60-year-old man.

Harris County Deputy Coroner Joe Weldon confirms 60-year-old George “Bick” Bickerstaff passed away at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday morning due to a gunshot wound to the head in Harris County. Weldon says he was taken to Piedmont Midtown where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Authorities responded to a shooting call in the Hamilton Mulberry Grove Road area Friday night. Details to the investigation are limited at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Weldon says Bickerstaff’s body will be sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.