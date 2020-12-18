Harris County’s Park Elementary School grieves loss of teacher

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL)- Karon Grant, a first grade teacher at Park Elementary School unexpectedly passed away, according to the Harris County School District. School officials say they learned of her passing on Dec. 15.

Grant taught at Park Elementary for 22 years. She graduated from LaGrange College with a Bachelor’s degree in Education. Her first position as a teacher was at Luthersville Elementary School, according to the HCSD press release.

“Karon was the type of teacher that most people would call ‘traditional.’ Her classroom was structured, and parents and students knew the expectations and were always well informed. Her family and God were first in her life and she lived every day with those standards. Park was her family, too. She had a passion for teaching children. She will always be a part of Park’s legacy,” said Angel Culp, retired HCSD assistant superintendent.

In her free time, Grant enjoyed participating in the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, creating jams and jellies, and spending time with her grandchildren, officials say.

Grant is survived by her husband, her mother, her three children, one stepsister, three grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

“She touched the lives of many students who have walked our halls and will be dearly missed. We are heartbroken for her family and continue to keep them, her students, and colleagues in our thoughts and prayers,” said Principal Allyson Douthit.

Cox Funeral Home in Hamilton is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. A service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, at Cornerstone Baptist Church, for her closest family ad friends.

For more information about the Harris County School District, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us or call 706-628-4206.