(WRBL) — Columbus State University shared a statement on social media following the shooting death of one of their recent graduates.

Police say Ryan Boles, 23, was found dead in the rear parking lot of Synovus Bank in Phenix City on Tuesday night. According to authorities, he was leaving a Christmas party prior to the shooting.

Boles recently graduated from the communications department of Columbus State University. This is what CSU shared on the death of their alumni student:

“We are heartbroken to share the news that Ryan Boles has passed away. Ryan is a recent Communication graduate and was an exemplary student and filmmaker who was adored by faculty, staff, and his classmates. He was the most friendly presence in the department and spread his positivity and kindness everywhere he went. We are so deeply saddened by this news. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.” Columbus State University – Communications Department

The circumstances surrounding Boles’ death are not yet known. The Phenix City Police Department is investigating the case as a homicide.