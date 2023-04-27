PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Health & Wellness Fair scheduled on April 29 is postponed, according to the organizers.

A brief statement informs that the event is postponed due to the possible weather and may be arranged at a later date.

It was scheduled on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Russell County High School football field.

As of now, meteorologists predict two rounds of storms moving through Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

For more information contact Leroy Davis at 706-718-4440.