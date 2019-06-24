Dozens of kids sickened at Georgia summer camp

EATONTON, Ga. (AP) – Officials say 54 kids came down with some sort of stomach virus at a summer camp in central Georgia.

Arch Smith, who heads the state’s 4-H association, tells WSB-TV that a few kids became ill early in the week but then the numbers spiked on Thursday.

He says some of the campers at the Rock Eagle 4-H Center went home, and some stayed for the week until their scheduled Friday departure.

He canceled an event slated for the weekend so staff could do a deep cleaning of the entire facility in Putnam County.

Smith wasn’t sure exactly what type of virus the children were sickened with but the effects lasted between eight and 24 hours.

The kids were part of a group of about 950 fourth, fifth and sixth graders.