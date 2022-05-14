The Ronald McDonald Charities of West Georgia are inviting the public to bring out your family to the First Annual “Hearts and Love” Festival benefitting the Ronald McDonald House and Ronald McDonald Family Room.

This is a family-oriented event, especially for families with younger children.

The fun starts at 10:00 a.m. and runs all day until 6:00 p.m. at 1959 Hamilton Road, Columbus, Georgia.

Kids are invited to come dressed as your favorite superhero, princess or character and meet some of the “real” ones!

There are lots of fun activities planned for children of all ages, plus music, food and more.