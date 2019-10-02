







COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- The Country Club of Columbus hosted the 19th Annual “Hearts & Hands” Charity Golf Event where proceeds benefited the Ronald McDonald House Charities of West Georgia, Inc.

The event is holding both a morning and afternoon session located on the historic Donald Ross golf course.

The Ronald McDonald House provides a “home away from home” for families of seriously ill children receiving treatment at nearby hospitals. CLICK HERE for more information on the charity and how you can help support their cause.

Thanks go to our OYS Squad sponsors, Attorney Ken Nugent and McDonald’s.