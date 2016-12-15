Heater safety tips for the cold weather

COLUMBUS, Ga.- Nearly 80% of the U.S. population will experience below freezing temperatures over the next week.

Here in the valley area thousands of people will be hitting the stores to buy new heaters.

During the winter heating equipment is the leading cause of home fires.

The National Fire Protection Association says half of home heating equipment fires are reported during December, January, and February.

It’s important to keep anything that’s flammable at least 3 feet away from heating equipment.

If you are displaying a live Christmas tree you need to take extra precautions.

Experts at Wynnton Hardware in Columbus say you shouldn’t buy a small heater to warm up a large room, because this can cause the heater to overheat.

Also remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or before going to bed.

When purchasing a heater it’s important to make sure it has safety features like automatic overheat protection and the ability to turn off if it’s tipped over.