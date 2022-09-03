COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Keep Columbus Beautiful is partnering up with Columbus Water Works to hold the 28th annual Help the Hooch clean-up on Sat., Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Keep Columbus Beautiful says that this is the Southeast’s largest river-clean up, attracting around 10,00 volunteers every year.

Volunteers are able to choose from a list of streams, lakes, and public parks, or they can choose a private property. The event will provide volunteers with bags and gloves.

Local residents are invited to participate, and Keep Columbus Beautiful asks that all volunteers adhere to CDC guidelines through-out the effort.

For local school campus and other on-site locations, the clean-up will be held the previous day — Friday, Sept. 30.

After the clean-up on Oct. 1, Keep Columbus Beautiful invites the site supervisors to turn in their garbage via a drive-thru at Oxbow Meadows. After this, commemorative bandanas will be issued for the group.

To register, click here.

For more information, email kcbc1987@columbusga.org or call (706) 225-4008.