COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The days after Thanksgiving are filled with lots of shopping from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, but Tuesday strikes a different note. Every year since the holiday’s 2012 inception, Giving Tuesday is celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving.

The goal: support the community by offering help to a neighbor, doing community service work or donating to a local nonprofit. On Nov. 28, this year’s Giving Tuesday, here are some ideas for giving back to the community.

HELP A NEIGHBOR PUT UP LIGHTS

While many use the Thanksgiving weekend to put up their Christmas lights, some may wait longer and others may not manage to get their lights up at all due to physical limitations or other reasons. If you have an elderly neighbor, or one who isn’t able to put up lights themselves for whatever reason, offer to help them out this Tuesday.

Even if you can’t make it happen on Giving Tuesday, put the offer out there and come back to help when you have more time to get the project done. You can also recruit a group of friends or relatives to help get the project done.

VOLUNTEER LOCALLY

Although not everyone has the same volunteering skillset, there are plenty of volunteer opportunities in Columbus to suit each person. Columbus State University (CSU) maintains a list of local organizations providing volunteer opportunities on its website, which can be a resource for local students and non-students alike. The page gives contact information for each organization, as well as links to organization websites for additional information.

Community members can consider giving back this Tuesday by working with pets at PAWS Humane, contribute to services helping children and families with Easterseals West Georgia Inc. and more. Although not every nonprofit will offer volunteer opportunities on Giving Tuesday, the holiday provides a reason to reach out and set a date to help the community.

DONATE TO LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS AND INITIATIVES

This time of year, there are plenty of donation opportunities available within the community. While the local branch of the Salvation Army is running their annual Angel Tree toy drive where locals can donate toys according to the wish lists of local children, All About Fitness Family LLC is running a coat drive to help keep locals in need warm this winter.

Additionally, it is also an option to contribute monetary funds to local nonprofit organizations serving the community. This year, Uptown Columbus is looking to raise $5,000 on Giving Tuesday to help raise community awareness of their work and support events like their Friday Night Concert series and Food Truck festivals. Community members interested in donating, may do so here.

A non-comprehensive list of local nonprofits can be found at the Columbus, GA Move to Meaningful website.

OTHER OPPORTUNITIES

The goal of Giving Tuesday is to make an impact and give back to the local community. While these are some ideas, there are many other ways to contribute and help out Columbus. Feel free to get creative and use whatever skills and resources you can to give back to the city this year.