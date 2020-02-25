Hidden History: Auburn elects their first black female SGA president

On Feb. 4th, Ada Ruth Huntley made history on her college campus by being named Auburn’s first African American Student female Government Association president.

“I was always kind of interested in running to be SGA president. It was always something that I always considered. I was of course doubtful like, ‘can I do this?’ No one that has looked liked me has ever done this before, but I kind of just went on a whim and I’ll never know if I don’t try,” Huntley said.

Huntley says serving her university has always been one of her top priorities.While serving as SGA president, Huntley says she plans to launch new initiatives, promoting student wellness and enhancing campus life.

She says although she was involved in many organizations on campus, seeing everyone rally behind her during her campaign gave her hope. Huntley says winning has taught her to give herself more credit.

“It was really impactful for me to see the way that people believed in me and rallied behind me. Even some people that barely knew me and here my platform and heard my passion for this university and was like I believe in your ability to do this job,” Huntley said.

As of Fall 2019, around 30,000 students were enrolled at Auburn University and less than six percent were African Americans. Huntley is one of 903 African American women. Her advice to other African American girls on campus who may not know how to make a difference is to put yourself out there and get involved.

“I hope I’m the first, but not the only. I want to see other African American females on this campus take up leadership positions and that doesn’t have to be SGA. There are so many ways to serve and get involved and I want to see students on this campus take advantage of all these opportunities and just say yes to everything. You never know what’s going to fall in your lap,” Huntley said.

Huntley will assume her role as SGA president in early March.