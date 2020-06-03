Highland Community Church COVID-19 testing event attended by nearly 100 community members

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Highland Community Church hosted a free walk up coronavirus testing and nearly 100 community members came through the June 2 event.

According to one of the tester’s at the pop up event, the COVID-19 tests were a form of preventative care of the community. The staff said that by locating individuals who have contracted the coronavirus, they will be able to start self-isolating and stop the spread of the virus.

“We are really interested in providing healthcare to these underserved communities and this virus is greatly affecting our community. So we are trying to track it down where it lives in these underserved, at risk populations. In that way, we can shed light where the virus is, maybe we can stamp it out and prevent it from causing trouble to our community,” said Martin Wood.

Wood says the results from the June 2 tests will be available by June 5. the next testing event for the community will be June 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Safe House Ministries.