Historic Columbus to announce finalists for Public Participation Grant August 29

The Historic Columbus organization’s Public Participation Grant finalists will be announced on August 29.

The Public Participation Grant is the largest grant program that the organization hosts. This year, Historic Columbus thanks “the donors of the Save Me a Place Capital Campaign,” and is holding a public press conference on Thursday at the Rankin House, August 29.

The grant program is aimed at “historic structures in our community that are in need of renovation work,” such as historic churches, theatres, schools, or community buildings.

The grant is used to “provide needed funds and to ask the finalists to share their project, talk about the history of their site, and to create enthusiasm about historic preservation,” according to a press release.

Finalists could receive anywhere between $10,000 and $100,000 for projects that will “preserve, rehabilitate, restore, or increase accessibility to historic properties in the Muscogee County area.” The qualifying finalists for the projects were selected from an earlier screening process.

The sites chosen as finalists for the grants will host an Open House at their locations, which will give the public a chance to visit each spot, see their needs, and vote on their favorite project.

Public voting will be open from September 13 to September 20, and the winner will be announced on October 22.