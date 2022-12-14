COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The 2022 Holiday Heroes campaign is back this week as WRBL collects donations for Valley Rescue Mission and Santa’s Castle.

Today, we find reporter Kenzie Beach at the McDonalds on Victory Drive.

Kenzie gives us an idea of which donations are essential this holiday season.

“Collecting items like blankets, beanies, scarfs, coats…” said Kenzie. “…but also we’re collecting items for Santa’s castle on Fort Benning. As you can see here, people are bringing in new, unwrapped toys.”

The campaign will be back at Callaway Gardens on Dec. 16 and the LaGrange Housing Authority on the 19th, from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For more information on these non-profits, visit their websites:

Valley Rescue Mission

Santa’s Castle