From the firefighter, to the police officer, to the soldier, their job is to help our community and our nation through difficult situations. As the holiday season approaches, their commitment to our community and nation remains steadfast.
This holiday season, WRBL will be joining forces with our Hometown Heroes, Santa’s Castle, The Valley Rescue Mission of Columbus and Harvest Evangelism of Opelika to collect toys, coats, shoes, and blankets to distribute throughout the Chattahoochee Valley.
On average, *23% of the population in nine counties throughout the region live in poverty. (Nine Counties include Muscogee and Russell County)
WRBL’s Holiday Heroes will not only bring needed attention to this plight, but with your help we can bring a smile to a child’s face with the gift of a toy and the added warmth and protection that comes from the gift of coats, shoes, and blankets to families in need during seasonally cold months.
First Responders, Santa’s Castle, the Valley Rescue Mission of Columbus, Harvest Evangelism of Opelika and You, our sponsor, are responding to the call to spread a little joy and warmth across the valley.
WRBL will host five sponsored donation drives across the Valley to collect items for those in need.
Monday, December 3rd
11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. EST
McDonald’s – 3450 Victory Drive, Columbus, Ga 31903
Talent: Bob Jeswald
Sponsors: Liberty Utilities, McDonald’s
Benefiting: Valley Rescue Mission, Santa’s Castle
Monday, December 10th
10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. CST
Glynn Smith Chevrolet – 600 Columbus Pkwy, Opelika, AL 36801
Talent: Elizabeth White
Sponsor: Glynn Smith Chevrolet
Benefiting: Harvest Evangelism, Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office Toys 4 Tots
Tuesday, December 11th
11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. EST
McDonald’s – 7350 N. Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31909
Talent: Bob Jeswald
Sponsors: Mid State RV, McDonald’s
Benefiting: Valley Rescue Mission, Santa’s Castle
Monday, December 17th
11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. EST
McDonald’s 2525 Airport Thruway, Columbus, GA 31904
Talent: Bob Jeswald
Sponsors: Attorney Ken Nugent, McDonald’s
Benefiting: Valley Rescue Mission, Santa’s Castle
Tuesday, December 18th
11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. EST
McDonald’s – 3709 Highway 431 N., Phenix City, AL 36867
Talent: Bob Jeswald
Sponsors: Attorney John Foy, McDonald’s
Benefiting: Valley Rescue Mission, Santa’s Castle