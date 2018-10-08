From the firefighter, to the police officer, to the soldier, their job is to help our community and our nation through difficult situations. As the holiday season approaches, their commitment to our community and nation remains steadfast.

This holiday season, WRBL will be joining forces with our Hometown Heroes, Santa’s Castle, The Valley Rescue Mission of Columbus and Harvest Evangelism of Opelika to collect toys, coats, shoes, and blankets to distribute throughout the Chattahoochee Valley.

On average, *23% of the population in nine counties throughout the region live in poverty. (Nine Counties include Muscogee and Russell County)

WRBL’s Holiday Heroes will not only bring needed attention to this plight, but with your help we can bring a smile to a child’s face with the gift of a toy and the added warmth and protection that comes from the gift of coats, shoes, and blankets to families in need during seasonally cold months.

First Responders, Santa’s Castle, the Valley Rescue Mission of Columbus, Harvest Evangelism of Opelika and You, our sponsor, are responding to the call to spread a little joy and warmth across the valley.

WRBL will host five sponsored donation drives across the Valley to collect items for those in need.

Monday, December 3rd

11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. EST

McDonald’s – 3450 Victory Drive, Columbus, Ga 31903

Talent: Bob Jeswald

Sponsors: Liberty Utilities, McDonald’s

Benefiting: Valley Rescue Mission, Santa’s Castle



Monday, December 10th

10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. CST

Glynn Smith Chevrolet – 600 Columbus Pkwy, Opelika, AL 36801

Talent: Elizabeth White

Sponsor: Glynn Smith Chevrolet

Benefiting: Harvest Evangelism, Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office Toys 4 Tots



Tuesday, December 11th

11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. EST

McDonald’s – 7350 N. Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31909

Talent: Bob Jeswald

Sponsors: Mid State RV, McDonald’s

Benefiting: Valley Rescue Mission, Santa’s Castle



Monday, December 17th

11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. EST

McDonald’s 2525 Airport Thruway, Columbus, GA 31904

Talent: Bob Jeswald

Sponsors: Attorney Ken Nugent, McDonald’s

Benefiting: Valley Rescue Mission, Santa’s Castle



Tuesday, December 18th

11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. EST

McDonald’s – 3709 Highway 431 N., Phenix City, AL 36867

Talent: Bob Jeswald

Sponsors: Attorney John Foy, McDonald’s

Benefiting: Valley Rescue Mission, Santa’s Castle

