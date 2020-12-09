 

Holiday Heroes Campaign continues at Overhead Door Company of Columbus

Holiday Heroes

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- News 3’s Fifth Annual Holiday Heroes campaign continues today– and you have the chance to make a huge difference in the lives of local families.

Today is our third stop. We’re at Overhead Door Company of Columbus on 5th Ave. through 6:30 pm eastern. We’re collecting new or gently used blankets, winter coats, hats, gloves and shoes for Valley Rescue Mission.

Also, we are collecting new, unwrapped toys or gift cards for Santa’s Castle – which supports military families at Fort Benning.

Our Holiday Heroes campaign is presented by Daniel Appliance.

Today’s donation drive is sponsored by our hosts-Overhead Door Company of Columbus.

Thank you for all your support so far!

