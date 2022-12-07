COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The 7th annual Holiday Heroes kicked off on Wednesday, Dec. 7 with our Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald.

WRBL is collecting donations for Valley Rescue Mission and Santa’s Castle at the McDonalds on Airport Thruway until 6:30 p.m.

Today, we had Amy Gill and Pat Malloy provide a little bit of insight into what their non-profit is about.

“We collect blankets, hats, gloves and such, for the homeless and the people who need them,” said Pat Malloy with Valley Rescue Mission. “The need is always great, but especially around the holidays, we really depend on this.”

“We give out toys to several families that are in need,” said Amy Gill with Santa’s Castle. “They are more in need this year than they were last year, and it’s probably going to continue.”

For more information, visit their websites:

Valley Rescue Mission

Santa’s Castle

Stay with WRBL News 3 as we keep you update on what’s happening in your local community.