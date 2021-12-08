WRBL collecting winter items and gifts during sixth annual Holiday Heroes community initiative

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – With Christmas right around the corner, WRBL News 3 met with two local organizations for Holiday Heroes.

This is News 3’s sixth consecutive year doing Holiday Heroes, Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald led the live charity event Wednesday afternoon.

News 3 is collecting blankets, hats, coats, socks, shoes, and more for Valley Rescue Mission inside the River Town Ford showroom. News 3 is also collecting new, unwrapped toys and gift cards for Santa’s Castle at Fort Benning.

Junior ROTC students at Hardaway High School donated items to Valley Mission and Santa’s Castle as part of their service-learning project. Marketing and Development specialist Greg Wilson says there’s a huge need for these items.

“Especially with cold weather coming in, we still have individuals that are homeless and living on our streets. These individuals look to these organizations such as Valley Rescue Mission to provide resources, it’s just amazing how even a simple jacket or simple coat goes a long way in keeping an individual that is currently homeless warm on the streets,” Wilson said.

Valley Rescue Mission has been a part of Holiday Heroes for the past three years, and Wilson tells News 3 that this is an exhilarating time of year for him.

“It’s an exciting time of year for me because I see the giving spirit that takes place in our community,” Wilson said.

Wilson says it’s a rewarding moment to give those in need the items that have been donated.

“It’s amazing to see the people that receive the items donated, just the grateful hearts, the smiles, the exorbitant amount of thank you’s that we receive from these individuals is absolutely amazing. It does my heart good as a mission doing those things here in the community to help other people out but they are very grateful,” Wilson said.