Honoring The Greatest Generation

Community News

by: Phil Scoggins

Posted: / Updated:

A member of the “greatest generation” was honored today at a ceremony at the Oaks at Grove Park.

World War II veteran Roy Waller was the focus of attention.

The 93-year old served in the Philippines as an Army Tech 4.

Today he was presented with a certificate acknowledging his contributions to our country.

He also received a special lapel pin and patriotic blanket.

The ceremony was conducted by retired Navy veteran Tom Peavy, who is part of the Columbus Hospice Veteran-to-veteran program.

As a matter of full disclosure, Roy Waller is my father-in-law.

Myself along with all the other family members and friends who attended today’s ceremony join in saluting you.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories