Honoring The Greatest Generation

A member of the “greatest generation” was honored today at a ceremony at the Oaks at Grove Park.

World War II veteran Roy Waller was the focus of attention.

The 93-year old served in the Philippines as an Army Tech 4.

Today he was presented with a certificate acknowledging his contributions to our country.

He also received a special lapel pin and patriotic blanket.

The ceremony was conducted by retired Navy veteran Tom Peavy, who is part of the Columbus Hospice Veteran-to-veteran program.

As a matter of full disclosure, Roy Waller is my father-in-law.

Myself along with all the other family members and friends who attended today’s ceremony join in saluting you.