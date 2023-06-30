COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Hospital Authority of Columbus was recently recognized as the 2023 recipient of the Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from the American Health Association (AHCA) and the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL) for committing to advancing the lives of residents through providing quality care.

According to the Hospital Authority of Columbus, the program honors and celebrates healthcare providers nationwide that demonstrate commitment to ensuring older residents and individuals with disabilities receive quality care. All three Hospital Authorities of Columbus facilities earned the bronze award.

“This achievement showcases our commitment to the relentless pursuit of clinical excellence and putting our residents’ well-being first,” stated Hospital Authority of Columbus, GA President, and CEO Britt Hayes. “It is a collaborative effort by our staff, residents, and families. Now we look forward to pushing the boundaries and exceeding industry standards on our journey of continuous improvement.”

The AHCA/NCAL National Quality Program is an intense three-level process that reviews and evaluates healthcare providers against nationally recognized standards that establish organizational excellence.

The Hospital Authority of Columbus says the Baldridge Performance Excellence Program standards also aid organizations in achieving exceptional performance over time to provide quality of life and health care to long-term residents.

Health Care providers start the quality advancement process at the bronze level by developing a profile with crucial performance elements, including visions, mission statements, understanding the importance of key customers, developing strengths, and addressing challenges.

Bronze-level applicants must also demonstrate the ability to implement a sustainable performance advancement system. Examiners review each participant of the Bronze Commitment to Quality Award, and now the Hospital Authority of Columbus can move forward to earning the Silver Achievement in Quality Award.

Earning this award is a milestone to be proud of,” said Cathy Bergland, AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board Chair. “It’s at this point that providers see what is possible by committing to the process of improvement. Congratulations to Orchard View, Ridgecrest and Muscogee Manor for this achievement. I encourage you to continue your quality improvement journey.”

Awards for medical providers will be presented during Delivering Solutions 23, which is part of the AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo. on Oct.1-4 in Denver, Colorado.