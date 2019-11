COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A morning house fire on Glenn Street in Columbus, Ga. has ended in a total loss, according to the Fire Chief. The two occupants in the home during the fire were able to get out, and no injuries are reported.

The fire is now out, the fire department arrived on the scene around 8:30 a.m.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing, the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Stay with News 3 as we bring you more on this developing story.