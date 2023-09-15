COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – TSYS employees partnered with the House of Heroes Chattahoochee Valley Chapter for their annual day of service, spending their Thursday giving back to a Columbus woman who had a hero for a husband.

Judy Roberts, widow of late Army veteran, Master Sergeant Larry Roberts, was offered a helping hand by over 20 volunteers from TSYS, a global payments company based in the Fountain City.

TSYS supplied House of Heroes with the funds and manpower to give back to Roberts by renovating her home.

“If Ms. Roberts was to have gone out and hired someone to do all the work we had, we have over $1,700 in product and supplies that we had to purchase,” said House of Heroes Executive Director Susan Wood. “Once you add labor to something like this, especially since we had over 24 people volunteering today, but if you only had a couple of people, you would easily be looking at 3000 to 4000 or something like this, or maybe even more.”

A flag ceremony was held in honor of Master Sergeant Roberts. Roberts was presented with a flag that was flown over Washington D.C. and had her husband’s name engraved on the display case. Her husband served 21 years in the Army. Roberts fought back tears as she thanked the volunteers for their hard work.

“I think she feels very blessed that she’s had someone to come in to take care of doing these things, especially in the honor of her husband.,” said Jeanne Sensing, the TSYS team captain. “It makes me feel really good because we are doing something to help someone that had a veteran in the military.”

House of Heroes of the Chattahoochee Valley has assisted 72 homes this year and plans to continue this mission. They have honored more than 1,400 veteran families with more than 30,000 volunteers giving over 206,000 hours.