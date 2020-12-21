Housing Authority of Columbus, Georgia awarded national affordable housing accreditation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Housing Authority of Columbus, Georgia has been awarded a national affordable housing accreditation by the Affordable housing Accreditation Board.

The national organization’s award makes HACG the eighth in the country to receive such accreditation. Additionally, HACG is the fourth Moving to Work agency to receive the accreditation from the Philadelphia-based organization.

As part of the accreditation process, HACG was peer reviewed through a virtual site visit in November 2020 and evaluated on how it conformed to eight standards and a set of 47 guidelines to measure how effectively the HACG board, leadership, and staff are working toward providing high quality affordable housing and related services, according to HACG officials.

“Going through the accreditation process was a very valuable experience. It required us to examine our organization in extreme detail,” Lisa Walters, CEO of HACG said. “The comprehensive examination of operations, policies, procedures, practices, communications, relationships and by-laws uncovered exemplary practices, areas of strength and areas where improvements can be made.”

Walters was previously the CFO at HACG while the organization was led by longtime CEO Len Williams. Under Walters’ leadership, HACG became the eight housing authority in the US and the first in the Southeast to receive AHAB accreditation.

“HACG demonstrated it has a tremendously committed and well-informed board. Their practice of annual board retreats and detailed financial reporting allows for sage decision making and cements their reputation as a valued community partner in developing and planning for additional affordable housing and quality amenities,” said peer reviewer Josh Meehan, Executive Director of accredited Keene Housing, and Vice Chair of AHAB.

The AHAB accreditation is awarded for a five-year period, and accredited organizations are encouraged to continuously improve and excel in providing safe, well managed, high quality affordable housing to their communities, according to a statement from HACG. Accreditation can lead to improved housing management, shared best practices around the country, and a higher quality of life for local residents.

“I encourage and challenge other housing authorities to pursue accreditation with AHAB. Affordable housing accreditation will lead to greater public trust and increased credibility for the affordable housing industry,” Walters said.

HACG’s accreditation means that 10 percent of current MTW agencies across the country are now AHAB accredited.

AHAB accreditation registrations can be made online.