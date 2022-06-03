HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A pet adoption event will be hosted in Ellerslie, Georgia, on Saturday, June 4, titled ‘Hooves and Paws Adoption Day.’



The event is in partnership with the Humane Society of Harris County and the Begin Again Farms Equine Shelter. Dogs, kittens and horses will be available for adoption.



The event will also feature food, face painting, dog canvas painting and games.



The event will be held from 10 A.M. until 2 P.M. at the Begin Again Farms located on 2035 Harris Rd. in Ellerslie.