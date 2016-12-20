Hundreds of helmets given away to kids in need

COLUMBUS, Ga. – All smiles at the Columbus Public Library Monday. Many helmets were given away to many kids in need, just in time for the holidays.

More than 700 helmets were given away. The line wrapped around the building. It was all part of an annual effort put on by SafeKids Columbus. This was the 17th year for the helmet giveaway.

The Columbus police bike squad also had a hand in Monday’s efforts. Members of the bike squad say, they take bike safety very seriously.

“It feels really good. You like to make a difference in the community. So even things like this you never really get to see the effect of how you get to impact your community but I’m sure that through this it’s probably gonna save.. Even it it’s just one person..if it’s gonna save them from a serious injury from a fall then it’s all worth it, says Corporal Justin Evans.

For those who don’t know, SafeKids Columbus was founded in 1988. Its mission is to keep all kids safe from preventable injuries such as those caused by fires, falls and drownings.