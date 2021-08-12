Huntsville passes Birmingham, becomes Alabama’s most populous city

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville has edged out Birmingham to become the largest city in Alabama, according to U.S. Census data released Thursday.

Huntsville’s population grew to 215,006 people, an increase of 34, 611 people since the 2010 Census. Birmingham’s population dipped more than 11,000 people, down to 200,733.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle’s office said in a statement that the numbers show that Huntsville’s on the move.

“The investments we’ve made in our infrastructure, public safety and quality-of-life make us attractive to job creators, from the largest industries to the smallest retail startups,” Battle’s statement read. “Jobs bring people. We’re happy they’ve chosen to make Huntsville their home, and together we’ll build on our strong foundation in the years to come.”

The city of Madison also had its fair share of growth in Madison County. Madison’s population was 56,933 in the most recent Census, a 33 percent increase in population from 2010.

Birmingham now barely edges out Montgomery as the city’s second-largest state, with only 130 people separating the two cities.

Even though Birmingham lost people, many suburban cities around Birmingham gained in population, including Mountain Brook, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Gardendale and Alabaster.

Alabama’s population as a whole grew to more than 5 million people, a 5.1 percent increase since 2010.