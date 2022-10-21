COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — It is nearing the time of year when hypothermia becomes a significant risk to homeless people in the Chattahoochee Valley, according to SafeHouse Ministries Manager Drew Johnson. The months to worry about, he said, are early November until around March.

“We open up when it gets down to the 20s, around 28 [F] or below because we have a lot of people that sleep outside,” he said. “Those temperatures are dangerous to anybody’s nervous system, their body in general.”

Johnson said that when temperatures drop below freezing, SafeHouse Ministries is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. He said it can accommodate 200 people at a time. In addition to being a place to sleep, it provides three meals a day, bedding, clothing, coffee and church services.

Demand for shelter and other resources at SafeHouse Ministries increase at this time of year.

“Every week, we provide clothing,” Johnson said. “Every Wednesday, we provide clothing. [Because] during the wintertime, if someone needs a jacket, they can come in and get one. If you needed one today, you could come and get one.”

It’s hard to say how many homeless people develop hypothermia in the Chattahoochee Valley each year, but people there have died from the condition.

“We all as a community have to chip in and help one another in order to, you know, not allow people to die when it’s not necessary,” Johnson said.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines hypothermia as “abnormally low body temperature.” Although it’s typically caused by exposure to very cold temperatures, the CDC says hypothermia can occur at temperatures over 40 degrees Fahrenheit “if a person becomes chilled from rain, sweat, or submersion in cold water.”

Hypothermia is a medical emergency that can cause shivering, fatigue, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech and drowsiness, according to the CDC. If someone’s temperature is below 95 degrees Fahrenheit, they should receive immediate medical attention.

When it comes to clothing and food, Johnson said SafeHouse Ministries needs as many donations as it can get.

“We accept donations 24/7,” he said. “We just need help from the community so we can keep this going so we can help as many people as possible. And our ultimate end goal is to get everybody housed and off the streets, out of addiction and living a better life.”

SafeHouse Ministries accepts both perishable and non-perishable food. It provides bus tickets, but people have to go there first to obtain them, Johnson said.

SafeHouse Ministries is located at 2101 Hamilton Road in Columbus. Visit their website for more information on their services.