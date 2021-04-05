Hyundai expansion brings over 150 new jobs to West Point

WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) – With a $9 million investment, Hyundai TRANSYS Georgia Seating System will expand their manufacturing operations in West Point, Ga., which is expected to add more than 150 jobs in Troup County, according to an afternoon press release from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office.

The Hyundai subsidiary makes seats and seat foam pads for several Hyundai vehicle lines and electric vehicle makers.

“We are excited for the new opportunity ahead as we expand our presence in the West Point community,” said Sangkil Jung, Hyundai TRANSYS Georgia Seating Systems president and CEO. “We are proud of our partnership with the state of Georgia.”

Mayor of West Point, Steve Tramell, said he is excited for what this will bring as well.

“It’s a great time for Hyundai to be doing this expansion we’ve got new housing coming to West Point, said Tramell. “New housing is happening so we’ll have plenty of places for people to come work and live and play here in West Point.”

In the press release, Governor Kemp said he expects more growth.

“Georgia’s highly skilled workforce continues to attract manufacturing jobs in every corner of the state, and Hyundai TRANSYS’ continued investment in West Point shows that the hardworking people of west Georgia have proven they’re up to the task,” said Governor Kemp. “I thank Hyundai TRANSYS Georgia Seating System for continuing to invest in Georgia, and I look forward to seeing the opportunities this expansion creates in Troup County.”

With the expansion, Hyundai TRANSYS will employ more than 1,890 people across the state. The impact on West Point is significant.

“On behalf of the West Point Development Authority, we want to thank Hyundai TRANSYS Georgia Seating System for its continued investment,” said Kevin Patrick, chairman of the West Point Development Authority. “Our automotive and existing industries are the backbone of our economic success, and we look forward to working with Hyundai TRANSYS Georgia Seating System as they undertake this latest expansion.”