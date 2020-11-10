Iconic Columbus statue of Kadie the Cow defaced with Nazi symbol, other graffiti

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus’s iconic Kadie the Cow statue at the former site of Kinnett Dairies on Manchester Expressway has been vandalized with Nazi symbols and other graffiti.

Kadie is located near the former Best Buy location, just west of Peachtree Mall. The large cow has been visible to Columbus residents for decades.

The Kinnett Dairies statue of Kadie has stood in place since 1967 and the property was sold to Best Buy Co, Inc. in 1998. The company opened the location as a store in 2003. As part of the purchase, Kadie was deeded to the City of Columbus as a historic landmark. She has stood watch over Manchester Expressway for over 50 years.

When Best Buy decided to move locations in 2019, a City Council vote approved a permanent access easement, allowing Kadie to remain in her historic location and making the iconic statue the property of Columbus.

News 3 has learned that two symbols were painted on the fiber glass cow, a swastika and a phallic symbol, leaving the Columbus icon defaced.

