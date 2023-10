Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Earlier today our First Alert Weather Team visited 1st and 4th grade classes at Waddell Elementary School to discuss different weather phenomena, forecasting basics, and day in the life of a meteorologist.

Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald and Weather Forecaster Kaylee Barbee spoke to students about weather symbols they commonly see on TV, types of storms fronts, kinds of weather they can see throughout the year, and severe weather preparedness.