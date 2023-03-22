AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Sumter County Chamber of Commerce is hosting an event next week to bring women of the county together. Participants will have lunch and opportunities for networking and shopping.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, the inaugural Sumter Women’s Luncheon will be held on March 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Windsor Hotel, 125 W Lamar St, Americus, GA 31709.

Velma Coley, Mayor Pro Tem for the City of Andersonville, and Mrs. Kim Fuller, Executive Director of Friends of the Jimmy Carter, will be speakers at the event.

This “is an event designed to bring together women in the Sumter County, mothers, retirees, female business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals to network, share their experiences and ideas, and hear from inspiring speakers on topics relevant to women,” says a Facebook post on Chamber of Commerce page.

Local vendors of art, jewelry, apparel, cosmetics, gifts, handbags, soaps, and more will be present at the event.

March is women’s history month.

More information and registration can be found on their website.