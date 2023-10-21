COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Over 35 churches across the Chattahoochee Valley came together as one united front for the inaugural Tri-City Prayer Walk Saturday morning.

Our city needs prayer. We have a lot of things going on in our city that need God’s divine intervention. Patricia Smith, Phenix City resident

The mission is to bring hope and peace to the community through prayer.

If we look around at the violence, the murders, there’s so much going on in our city that only our God can heal. He says in Second Chronicles, “If people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray, seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then he said, I will heal from heaven and heal their land.” And we need our land healed. Patricia Smith, Phenix City resident

The event started at the corner of Broad Street and Dillingham Street in Phenix City with a proclamation read by Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe. Mayor Lowe and Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson proclaimed Oct. 21 as “Tri-City Prayer Walk Day.”

Worship songs echoed through Downtown Columbus as over 200 community members sang in unison. The group prayed for schools, businesses, and government buildings. One couple from Smiths Station, decided to join the initiative, seeking God’s guidance for the youth in the tri-city area.

The crime rate is horrendous, especially with the youth right now. Having a teenage son, I’m doing everything I can to steer him in the right direction. This [prayer walk] is so needed because regardless of what I can do and what other parents who have lost their children have tried to do with their children… prayer is the key. Kimberly Allen, Smiths Station resident

The prayer walk serves as a large public display of unity. But participants say this is just the start of a life-long mission to pray over the community.

I prayed for peace and protection over these cities, the government buildings, our schools, our churches. I’m a grandmother and a mother of three children, and I pray for protection, especially for them and their generations to come. Tiffany Brush, Fortson resident

Groups were encouraged to select specific portions of the community from schools, to businesses, and government buildings to prayer over going forward.