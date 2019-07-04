Infantry Museum holds patriotic celebration on 4th of July

More than 5,000 people enjoyed a patriotic celebration at the National Infantry Museum.

It was hot, and lightning provided natural fireworks in the early afternoon, but FreedomFest was still an All-American Independence Day smash hit.

News 3’s Chuck Williams was down there today and got to spend time with the parade attendees.

There was music, a parade, and a crowd filled with all types of Americans, young and old, native and immigrant.

It had all the makings of real party, celebrating and honoring the history of American independence.

This Fourth of July celebration was particularly important for the community because it happened at the National Infantry Museum and honored more than 240 years of Americans who have fought for freedom.

“We really feel that is not only important to celebrate our independence, but we love hosting it for the community,” said Pete Jones, President of the National Infantry Museum. “We are serving as a bridge between Fort Benning, which represents the Army that fought for our independence, and Columbus, which has helped support our military for so long. I can think of no better place to have a Fourth of July celebration than here at the National Infantry Museum.”

The Silver Wings made the grandest of entrances in honor of America’s history of soldiers from the sky.

This was the seventh year in a row that the NIM had hosted FreedomFest, bringing the holiday festivities meaning for everyone.

For Margarete Koepfer, Independence Day is more than just a holiday, it’s a tradition.

“It has,” said Koepfer, “Because I have been in this country since I was a teenager. And I am an old-timer now.”

Koepfer, an immigrant from Germany, believes that the 4th of July is important for showing patriotism.

“This is a great country,” Koepfer said, “If you live abroad and come over here, you know the difference.” She enjoys watching the parade during FreedomFest because she “loves the United States of America. May God bless it.”