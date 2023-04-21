COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The local book publishing company Tidan Publishing LLC will be hosting a book fair at the Columbus Public Library on April 22, 2023.

Books of various genres will be available for purchase, including leadership, children’s, and faith. The fair will also feature self-published authors, vendors to aid in the self-publishing experience, and free information on self-publishing.

Free giveaways will also be featured. One grand prize winner will receive free book publishing from Tidan Publishing LLC.

Tammy Wicks, the Founder and CEO of Tidan Publishing, stopped by News 3 Midday to speak about the event for Saturday.

The book fair will be hosted at the Columbus Public Library on Macon Road from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public.