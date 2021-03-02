International trip, hotel stays, fancy dinners headline silent auction for CVCC Hall Of Fame Induction

(WRBL) – How does a trip abroad sound? That’s one of the many items up for bids in the upcoming Silent Auction leading up to Chattahoochee Valley Community College’s Hall of Fame Induction event.

The Hall of Fame event is the college’s largest fundraiser for scholarships and is hosted by the school’s foundation.

“We hear from our students over and over and over again how these funds really make a difference in their lives, whether it’s to buy books, extra supplies, full tuition, it really depends on the need and our students really appreciate it and it makes a difference in their lives when we give back in this way,” said Myya Robinson, Marketing Coordinator and Public Information Officer for CVCC.

The silent auction begins Monday, March 8 at Noon and runs through 11:59 p.m. on the night of the event which is March 11.

“We have a trip to Italy this year.We also have art, beautiful art.There’s a brand new hotel in town, Indigo, and so you can bid on a night there and have dinner included. There are a lot of wonderful auction items,” said Robinson.

Each year three alums who’ve made a difference in their respective communities are inducted into the Hall of Fame. This year’s inductees are Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe, Smiths Station Mayor F.L. Bubba Copeland, and Micheal O’Neal who develops young pitchers for the Milwaukee Brewers organization.

The induction event begins at 7pm on March 12. It can be viewed on http://www.cv.edu/ and on YouTube at youtube.com/beam7 as well as CVCC’s social media platforms.