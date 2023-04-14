COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Kiwanis Club of Greater Columbus is back with it’s annual jumbo Vidalia onion sale.

10-pound bags are $12 while 25-pound bags are $25. All sales go to these local organizations:

  • Anne Elizabeth
  • Open Door Community House
  • Downtown Magnet Academy Elementary School
  • Right From the Start
  • Teen Advisors
  • Shepard Home
  • Our House

Onions will be available the first or second week of May and can be delivered to the customer. Kiwanis says it made over $10,000 in sales and sold out early last year.

Orders can be placed by emailing Rick Jones at rjones1838@aol.com.