COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Kiwanis Club of Greater Columbus is back with it’s annual jumbo Vidalia onion sale.

10-pound bags are $12 while 25-pound bags are $25. All sales go to these local organizations:

Anne Elizabeth

Open Door Community House

Downtown Magnet Academy Elementary School

Right From the Start

Teen Advisors

Shepard Home

Our House

Onions will be available the first or second week of May and can be delivered to the customer. Kiwanis says it made over $10,000 in sales and sold out early last year.

Orders can be placed by emailing Rick Jones at rjones1838@aol.com.