COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Kiwanis Club of Greater Columbus is back with it’s annual jumbo Vidalia onion sale.
10-pound bags are $12 while 25-pound bags are $25. All sales go to these local organizations:
- Anne Elizabeth
- Open Door Community House
- Downtown Magnet Academy Elementary School
- Right From the Start
- Teen Advisors
- Shepard Home
- Our House
Onions will be available the first or second week of May and can be delivered to the customer. Kiwanis says it made over $10,000 in sales and sold out early last year.
Orders can be placed by emailing Rick Jones at rjones1838@aol.com.