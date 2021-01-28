James “Junior” Morgan named interim Opelika Fire Chief, effective February 1

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Fire Chief Byron Prather is set to retire on Jan. 31, 2021. Following his retirement, James “Junior” Morgan will serve as the interim Fire chief beginning Feb. 1.

Morgan retired from the Opelika Fire Department in 2014 while serving as Assistant Chief, according to city officials. While he worked in the department, he was a firefighter, driver, paramedic, and training officer.

“The city began a search for a new fire chief a month or so ago. We have taken both internal and external applications. Within the next few weeks, we will start the interview process to select our next fire chief. I have no doubt that Junior Morgan will do an excellent job in the interim. We are grateful to him for stepping into this role,” said Mayor Gary Fuller.

A longtime resident of Opelika, Morgan has lived there since 1981. He’s an active member of the Lion’s Club and First Baptist Church of Opelika.