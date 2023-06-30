COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Jehovah Witness Convention is returning to Columbus after a three-year pause caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The three-day 2023 Exercise Patience Convention starts on Friday and will be held at the Civic Center. This event is free and open to the public.

The three-day convention will feature a chairman’s address, symposiums, dramatic bible readings, a film showing of Commit Your Way to Jehovah, When Persecuted, We Patiently Endure, Jehovah is Waiting Patiently to Show You Favor, and a public bible disclosure.

For more information about the three-day event, visit Jehovah’s Witness 2023 convention page.