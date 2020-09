COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As times remain difficult in communities across the country, two local organizations are partnering up each month for a brown bag giveaway.

Jesus Christ is Lord Ministry and Feeding the Valley will come together every third Wednesday of the month for a brown bag giveaway from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The event will be held at 1347 Warm Springs Road in Columbus. For more information about the event, call 706-221-0538.