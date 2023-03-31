COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —The RecruitMilitary and Disable American Veterans (DAV) will host a Job Fair for veterans at Fort Benning on Wednesday, April 5.

According to RecruitMilitary, Fort Benning military community can meet more than 40 employers including the TSA, John Deere, Wells Fargo and the U.S. Secret Service.

RecruitMilitary spokesperson says these employers are eagerly seeking qualified veterans for positions in various industries. Registration is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses, and dependents.

The veteran unemployment rate for Georgia is at 3.2 percent, higher than the national ratio, which is at 2.5 percent.

The Job Fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit the RecruitMilitary website.