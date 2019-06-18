John P. Thayer YMCA celebrates cancer survivors who have completed their survivorship program

The John P. Thayer YMCA recognized their second class of cancer survivors who have completed their physical activity and wellness program.

The wellness program is a 16-week program divided into four stages. During the training, cancer survivors are given a personal trainer who work to help the participants with their physical, spiritual, and mental well-being. Dave and Susan Jeffers both received certificates for completing the program and they say they’re happy to have done it together.

“I got started with the program because I wanted to have an opportunity to improve my balance, coordination,and strength. As a result of going through treatment and it has helped me a lot,” Jeffers said.

The cancer survivorship program is also available at Uncommon Athlete and Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.