John P. Thayer YMCA celebrates cancer survivors who have completed their survivorship program

Posted: / Updated:

The John P. Thayer YMCA recognized their second class of cancer survivors who have completed their physical activity and wellness program.

The wellness program is a 16-week program divided into four stages. During the training, cancer survivors are given a personal trainer who work to help the participants with their physical, spiritual, and mental well-being. Dave and Susan Jeffers both received certificates for completing the program and they say they’re happy to have done it together.

“I got started with the program because I wanted to have an opportunity to improve my balance, coordination,and strength. As a result of going through treatment and it has helped me a lot,” Jeffers said.

The cancer survivorship program is also available at Uncommon Athlete and Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.

